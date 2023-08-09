Rahul Gandhi 'Flying Kiss' Row: BJP's Hema Malini Denies Seeing Gesture, But Signs Letter Demanding Strict Action Against Him

BJP MP Hema Malini | Twitter

As Congress MP Rahul Gandhi’s alleged ‘flying kiss’ in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday gained traction, BJP MP Hema Malini said she did not see Gandhi making the gesture. However, Malini is one of the NDA women MPs who signed a letter addressed to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla demanding strict action against the Wayanad MP.

“I did not see that but there were some words (by Gandhi) were not correct,” Malini told India Today when asked if she saw Gandhi give the flying kiss.

BJP MP Hema Malini says “I didn’t see Rahul Gandhi blow a flying kiss”



Is BJP trying to deviate from the issue of #Manipur #SmritiIrani #FlyingKiss #RahulGandhiMP pic.twitter.com/aetsZAc9Tk — Gautam Nautiyal (@Gnukpcc) August 9, 2023

However, Malini signed the letter by the women MPs of the NDA to Birla accusing Gandhi of “indecent manner and making inappropriate gesture” towards union minister Smriti Irani. In the letter, the MPs also accused Gandhi of insulting the dignity of the women members in the House, and demanded strict action against him.

BJP MP Hema Malini in her byte to media said she didn’t see any flying kiss by Rahul Gandhi.



But same Hema Malini has out her signature in the complaint letter by women MPs.



Should one go by her sign? Or her statement on camera? #NoConfidenceDebate pic.twitter.com/hHQkOfzilq — Prashant Kumar (@scribe_prashant) August 9, 2023

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)