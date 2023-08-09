 Rahul Gandhi 'Flying Kiss' Row: BJP's Hema Malini Denies Seeing Gesture, But Signs Letter Demanding Strict Action Against Him
Union minister Smriti Irani on Wednesday alleged Rahul Gandhi of blowing a flying kiss towards her in the Lok Sabha.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, August 09, 2023, 05:07 PM IST
BJP MP Hema Malini | Twitter

As Congress MP Rahul Gandhi’s alleged ‘flying kiss’ in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday gained traction, BJP MP Hema Malini said she did not see Gandhi making the gesture. However, Malini is one of the NDA women MPs who signed a letter addressed to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla demanding strict action against the Wayanad MP.

“I did not see that but there were some words (by Gandhi) were not correct,” Malini told India Today when asked if she saw Gandhi give the flying kiss.

However, Malini signed the letter by the women MPs of the NDA to Birla accusing Gandhi of “indecent manner and making inappropriate gesture” towards union minister Smriti Irani. In the letter, the MPs also accused Gandhi of insulting the dignity of the women members in the House, and demanded strict action against him.

