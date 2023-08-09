From Bharat Mata Murdered In Manipur To Comparing PM With Raavan: Top 10 Quotes Of Rahul Gandhi During No-Trust Debate In Parliament

Rahul spoke in the Lok Sabha during no-confidence motion on Wednesday, August 9 |

Congress leader and MP Rahul Gandhi, speaking in the Lok Sabha for the first time after his status as member of parliament was restored, teared into the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi over Manipur violence. Rahul Gandhi said that PM Modi had divided Manipur into two and directly put the blame for violence in the state on BJP government. From saying that Bharat Mata has been murdered in Manipur to using the Ravan analogy, here are 10 quotes by Rahul Gandhi from his speech in the Lok Sabha.

1. Thanks Lok Sabha speaker

"Speaker Sir, first of all, I would like to thank you for reinstating me as an MP of the Lok Sabha," said Rahul to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla at the start of his speech.

2. Mentions Adani at the very beginning of his speech

"When I spoke the last time, perhaps I caused you trouble because I focussed on Adani - maybe your senior leader was pained...That pain might have had an impact on you as well. I apologise to you for that. But I spoke the truth. Today, my friends in BJP need not be scared because my speech today is not on Adani," said Rahul in the House as he continued his attack on PM Modi and BJP government over their closeness to businessman Gautam Adani.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

3. Congress MP Rahul Gandhi started speaking on Manipur by saying, "A few days back, I went to Manipur. Our PM didn't go, not even to this day, because for him Manipur is not India."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

4. "You have divided Manipur into two. You have divided and broken Manipur," said Rahul in his speech.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

5. On Bharat Jodo Yatra

Rahul spoke in detail about his experiece on the Bharat Jodo Yatra and said, "Initially, when I started (the Yatra), I had in my mind that walking 25 km is no big deal if I can run 10 km every day. Today, when I look at that - it was arrogance. I had arrogance in my heart at that time. But India erases arrogance, erases it in a second. So, within 2-3 days, my knees started hurting, it was an old injury. In the first few days, the wolf became an ant."

"Jo Hindustan ko ahankar se dekhne nikla tha woh poora ka poora ahankar gayab ho gaya (One who had set out to see India with arrogance in heart saw his arrogance vanish).

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

6. "They have murdered India in Manipur," said Rahul in a stringent attack on the government.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

7. "You are a traitor, you are not a patriot," said Rahul in his attack on BJP.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

8. "Bharat ek awaaz hai, Bharat hamari janta ki awaaz hai, dil ki awaaz hai." (India is one voice, India is the voice of the people of the country and it is the voice of the heart).

9. "Their politics has not killed Manipur, but it has killed India in Manipur," said Rahul.

10. "Ravana used to listen to only two people – Meghnad and Kumbhakarna. Similarly Modi ji also listens to only two people- Amit Shah and Adani," said Rahul.