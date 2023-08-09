BJP's Politics Has Murdered Bharat Mata In Manipur: Rahul Gandhi's Big Attack On PM Modi During No-Trust Debate

Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha |

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, speaking in the Lok Sabha for the first time after his disqualification was revoked, launched a strong attack on Modi government and the Prime Minister saying that "PM had divided/split Manipur into two." Rahul Gandhi also said that the BJP government had killed India in Manipur and that it was not Manipur which was getting killed but the entire country. Rahul said that "Bharat Mata was murdered by the government in Manipur."

Rahul also called the BJP and NDA MPs as "deshdrohi" (traitors) and said that they were not "deshbhakhts" (patritots) but deshdrohis (traitors).

The Congress MP came down heavily on Modi government for Manipur violence and narrated his experience from his Manipur visit. He told the House how he had met a woman who had lost her only child and how a woman had collapsed in front of him while narrating what had happened to her.

Rahul Gandhi said that the BJP had put kerosene in Manipur and then provided the spark required to burn the state.

Rahul Gandhi also said that PM Narendra Modi only listens to two people - Amit Shah and Adani. He then went on to say that Ravan also listened to only two people - Meghnath and Kumbakaran.

There was ruckus in the House during Rahul's speech as BJP MPs shout slogans. The sloganeering soon turned into Modi vs Rahul contest as Congress and INDIA opposition parties shouting "Rahul Rahul" was met with "Modi Modi" chants by BJP MPs in the house.

No-Confidence Motion moved by Congress and supported by Opposition

The Congress and INDIA opposition parties had moved a no-confidence motion against the Modi goverment demanding a discussion on Manipur violence and a statement by Prime Minister in the Parliament. The discussion on no-confidence motion got underway on Tuesday (August 8) with Gaurav Gogoi from Congress and Nishikant Dubey of BJP being first speakers for their parties. The Prime Minister is expected to reply on the no-confidence motion in the House on Thursday (August 10).

