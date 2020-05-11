Javed Akhtar hits out against azaan loudspeakers, says 'in India it was Haraam for almost 50 years'

He had tweeted: “God bless everyone. I’m not a Muslim and I have to be woken up by the Azaan in the morning. When will this forced religiousness end in India.” He added, “And by the way Mohammed did not have electricity when he made Islam. Why do I have to have this cacophony after Edison? I don’t believe in any temple or Gurudwara using electricity to wake up people who don’t follow the religion. Why then? Honest? True?. Gundagardi hai bus.”

The video was allegedly a response to all those who questioned if he could even hear the sounds of the Muslim call to prayer from his home, but after his controversial opinion he received some serious backlash on the micro blogging site.

Back then, Sonu had clarified his stance and said his tweets were ‘misconstrued’. While addressing a press conference, the singer also said he never thought that such a small thing would turn into a big controversy.

“I have always considered Mohd. Rafi as my father; my Guru is a Muslim; my trainers, close friends are also Muslims.. even then if people taint me as anti-Muslim, anti-Islamic, then it’s not my problem but an issue with nation’s ideology,” Sonu said.

“Everyone has a right to their opinion and it should not be misconstrued. So, be it a temple, church, gurudwara or masjid, loudspeakers are not a necessity there.”

“I’m neither right wing nor left wing; I am in the centre. I have expressed my views on a social topic, not a religious one,” he added.