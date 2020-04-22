'Kindly leave him alone': Adnan Sami stands by Sonu Nigam after Azaan tweet row

At a time when singer Sonu Nigam faces trolling from a section of netizens over his three-year-old tweet comments on 'azaan', singer Adnan Sami has come out in his support.

Calling Sonu Nigam his "true brother", Sami claimed that the singer respects all faiths.

"As far as Sonu Nigam is concerned, forget about his singing which is incredibly beautiful; he is a true brother who has always been by my side and loved me like my own!! I know for a fact, personally, that he respects all faiths!! Kindly leave him alone... #WithYouSonuNigam," Sami tweeted.