Jammu & Kashmir: After Over 30 Years, SIA Launches Fresh Probe Into Killing Of Kashmiri Pandit Neelkanth Ganjoo

Neelkanth Ganjoo (left) was killed by militants in 1989. SIA to investigate case now |

In a fresh development concerning Kashmiri Pandits in the valley, the Jammu and Kashmir State Investigation Agency on Monday (August 7)opened its inquiry into the 33 year old murder case of retired judge, Neelkanth Ganjoo. Retired Judge Neelkanth Ganjoo, a Kashmiri Pandit, was shot dead by militants in a targetted attack in the valley in 1989.

The State Investigation Agency (SIA) in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday also asked for information and details from the general public to unearth "larger criminal conspiracy" behind the targetted killing of the Kashmiri Pandit.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Ganjoo's killing

Judge Ganjoo, in the 1960s, had sentenced Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) founder and militant Mohammad Maqbool Bhat to death. Bhat was convicted in a case related to murder of police officer Amar Chand.

Ganjoo was shot dead by militants in 1989 and was one of the prominent Kashmiri Pandits who was killed by militants in the valley in a targetted attack on the Kashmiri Pandits in Kashmir. The high court judge in Kashmir, was assassinated on November 4, 1989 after three militants surrounded Ganjoo as he was in the Hari Singh Street market. He was purposely shot dead near the Srinagar High Court, said reports.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Appeal to people to give information

"In order to unearth the larger criminal conspiracy behind the murder of retired judge Neelkanth Ganjoo three decades ago, the State Investigation Agency (SIA), through a communique, has appealed to all persons familiar with facts or circumstances of this murder case to come forward and share any account of events which has a direct or indirect bearing on the investigation of the instant case," an official spokesperson said, in connection to the case.

The spokesperson assured that the identity of all such persons will be kept secret and protected. He also placed on record that all useful and relevant information given by people will be rewarded. "The public has been asked to contact on 8899004976 or on email sspsia-kmr@jkpolice.gov.in for having any information related to this murder case," the spokesman said.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)