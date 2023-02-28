Jammu & Kashmir: One terrorist killed in Pulwama, encounter underway |

Srinagar: In an ongoing encounter that started in the Padgampura neighbourhood of south Kashmir's Pulwama district early on Tuesday, security forces killed a terrorist supported by Pakistan.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"One terrorist killed. The body of the killed terrorist is yet to be retrieved. Encounter in progress," the police said.

A joint team of police and security services received information about the presence of terrorists in that location, which led to the start of the combat.

Combat began between terrorists and security forces

Terrorists in the area started fire while security personnel had just cordoned it off, prompting a response from the security forces. Terrorists and security forces have recently engaged in a number of encounters in Kashmir, in which numerous militants have been killed.