Jammu & Kashmir: One terrorist killed in Pulwama, encounter underway

Srinagar: In an ongoing encounter that started in the Padgampura neighbourhood of south Kashmir's Pulwama district early on Tuesday, security forces killed a terrorist supported by Pakistan.
"One terrorist killed. The body of the killed terrorist is yet to be retrieved. Encounter in progress," the police said.
A joint team of police and security services received information about the presence of terrorists in that location, which led to the start of the combat.
Combat began between terrorists and security forces
Terrorists in the area started fire while security personnel had just cordoned it off, prompting a response from the security forces. Terrorists and security forces have recently engaged in a number of encounters in Kashmir, in which numerous militants have been killed.
(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)