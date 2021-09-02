Jammu and Kashmir: Suspicious pigeon captured near Pakistan border in Akhnoor; blue, yellow rings found tied to its legs

While there have been reports of spotting suspicious pigeons in bordering areas of Jammu and Kashmir and Pakistan, a yet another pigeon was found on Thursday informed the Border Security Force (BSF). According to Times Now report, the pigeon was captured near the Pakistan border in Jammu and Kashmir's Akhnoor sector with blue and yellow rings tied to its legs.

According to the BSP, the white colour Pigeon was caught on September 1 around 6:15 pm. The BSF men who captured the pigeon found out that a blue colour ring bearing No 0315-7827659 on the right leg and written "OK" on the left leg in yellow colour.

The investigation is underway in the matter.

A similar incident was reported in May this year, when the locals living close to the international border (IB) in the Kathua district captured a pigeon with a coded ring tagged to its foot. The pigeon, painted pink, was caught near the Manyari village.

Kathua SSP Shailendra Kumar Misra in the matter had said, “We don’t know where the bird has come from. Locals on our side captured it near our fence. We have found a ring tagged to it its foot on which some numbers are written."

“The pigeon, suspected to be trained in Pakistan for spying, has a ring with alphabets and numbers written on it,” a police source had said, adding, “though birds have no boundaries and many of them fly across international borders during migration, a coded ring tagged to the captured pigeon’s body is a cause for concern as migratory birds don’t have such rings.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, September 02, 2021, 05:56 PM IST