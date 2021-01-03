Indore: Three arrested for stealing 30 pigeons; 18 of these birds suffocated to death

Three were arrested for stealing 30 pigeons from a person’s house in Juna Risala. Out of 30 pigeons, 18 died being suffocated in a small sack.

MP Police Animal Cruelty Prevention Assistance Center coordinator Priyanshu Jain had caught the accused and handed them over to the MG Road police station.

The three accused: Mohammed Wasim resident of Khajrana; Hameed Khan resident of Heena Colony; and Shahnawaz resident of Gandhi Village Colony were arrested.

According to TI Ajay Verma, the accused stole pigeons from the house of a person living in Juna Risala Gali No.3.

The coordinator followed them and caught them near MG Road police station. Then the police asked accused for pigeons. The accused had tied pigeons in a sack.

The accused were charged under Section 429 in The Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.