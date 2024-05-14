Special Focus On Health Screening Of People Above 50 Years Of Age Coming For Chardham Yatra

The officials and members of the Dehradun chapter of the Public Relation Society of India met Secretary Health Dr. R. Rajesh Kumar at the Secretariat on Tuesday. During this, Ravi Bijarnia, President of PSRI Dehradun Chapter, felicitated him by giving a shawl and a memento. On this occasion, the Secretary Health said that the increasing number of pilgrims in the currently ongoing Chardham Yatra has emerged as a challenge.

In such a situation, the Health Department is providing all facilities including health checkup to the devotees. He said that last year during the Yatra period, health checkup of about seven and a half lakh people above 55 years of age was done. This time our target is to conduct as many health checkups as possible of people above 50 years of age. He told that This time 184 doctors have been deployed on the Yatra route. Last year 140 doctors were deployed. These include 44 specialist doctors.

He said that last year for the first time, along with the doctors deployed in the Yatra, honorarium was arranged for the para medical staff through NHM. This arrangement is being continued this time also.

The Health Secretary said that there has always been a lack of super specialty centers on the Chardham Yatra route. In view of this, a cath lab has been started in Srinagar Medical College this time. Along with this, new super specialty centers are being encouraged to provide their services through the 'You Quote We Pay' scheme.

He said that SOPs related to the Yatra have been issued in a total of 11 languages. Along with sending these SOPs to the secretaries of all the states, they are also being distributed to the pilgrims coming on the Yatra in their language through the staff so that they do not face any kind of problem. In this SOP, information has been given about what to do and what not to do during the Yatra.

The Health Secretary said that a medical point has been set up for the first time in Janaki Chatti. PSRI has an important role in the field of public relations. It can make an important contribution in giving information about various schemes and programs for public awareness.

He said that the organization should be expanded from the district to the block level, this will not only make it meaningful but PSRI will also become such a network that will reach every person.

President of PSRI Dehradun Chapter Ravi Bijarnia informed the Health Secretary that the organization has 25 branches across the country and in addition to the public relations officers of government departments, personnel from public sector units etc. are also associated with it.

The objective of the organization is to convey the positive news of the central and state governments to the people through mutual cooperation. A positive message should be conveyed to the public by focusing especially on social media. On this occasion Anil Sati, Anil Verma, Sanjay Pandey, Jitendra Sinha, Jyoti Negi, Manoj Sati, Dinesh Kumar, Pushkar Negi, Priyank Vashisht, Amit Thakur, Neeraj etc. were present.