 Live Breaking News Updates: Death Toll Now Rises To 14 In Mumbai Hoarding Collapse, 74 People Rescued Alive
Live Updates

Live Breaking News Updates: Death Toll Now Rises To 14 In Mumbai Hoarding Collapse, 74 People Rescued Alive

Follow Free Press Journal Live news updates to get the latest news from India and around the world.

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, May 14, 2024, 08:21 AM IST
article-image
Live Breaking News Updates: Death Toll Now Goes Up To 14 In Mumbai Hoarding Collapse, 74 People Rescued Alive | X | ANI
14 May 2024 08:21 AM IST

PM Modi To File Nomination From Varanasi Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will file his nomination from the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat today in Uttar Pradesh.

Before filing the papers, the PM will offer prayers at Dashwamedh Ghat and will take a dip in the River Ganga before boarding the cruise ship.

PM Modi also posted on X about his relationship with Kashi. "My relationship with my Kashi is amazing, inseparable and incomparable... all I can say is that it cannot be expressed in words!"

PM Modi is the sitting MP and candidate from Varanasi. Voting in Varanasi will be held on June 1 in the seventh and last phase of the Lok Sabha polls.

14 May 2024 08:21 AM IST

Mumbai Hoarding Collapse: Death Toll Rises To 14, 74 People Rescued Alive In Ghatkopar

The death toll after a big hoarding collapsed in Maharashtra's Ghatkopar area has risen to 14 on Tuesday. According to the National Disaster Rescue Force, 74 people have been rescued alive from the spot, while 14 have been declared dead.

The count of total victims stands at 88. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been conducting rescue operation for those trapped since Monday evening, when the incident happened due to heavy rains and strong winds.

Mumbai Hoarding Collapse: Death Toll Rises To 14, 74 People Rescued Alive From Crash Site In...
article-image
