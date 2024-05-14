Live Breaking News Updates: Death Toll Now Rises To 14 In Mumbai Hoarding Collapse, 74 People Rescued Alive

PM Modi To File Nomination From Varanasi Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will file his nomination from the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat today in Uttar Pradesh.

Before filing the papers, the PM will offer prayers at Dashwamedh Ghat and will take a dip in the River Ganga before boarding the cruise ship.

PM Modi also posted on X about his relationship with Kashi. "My relationship with my Kashi is amazing, inseparable and incomparable... all I can say is that it cannot be expressed in words!"

PM Modi is the sitting MP and candidate from Varanasi. Voting in Varanasi will be held on June 1 in the seventh and last phase of the Lok Sabha polls.