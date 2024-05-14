Delhi: GTB Hospital, 3 Others Receive Bomb Threat Calls; Probe Underway | Representational Image

Delhi: At least four hospitals in Delhi received bomb threat calls on Tuesday morning, according to a report by NDTV. The fresh bomb threats came weeks after several schools in the national capital as well as major Indian cities reported bomb emails, which turned out be hoax.

According to reports, GTB Hospital, Dada Dev Hospital, Hedgewar Hospital, and Deep Chandra Bandhu Hospital are among hospitals that have received bomb threat calls today. The calls are reportedly being verified, said the report citing Delhi's Fire department.

This is breaking news. More details are awaited.