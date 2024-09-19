Jammu And Kashmir Elections: PM Modi Slams 'Dynastic Politics', Says Voter Turnout A Sign Of Rejection Of Terror

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the rally in Srinagar on September 19, 2024 | ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took on the 'dynastic politics' of Congress, National Conference and People's Democratic Party (PDP) as he held rally in Srinagar in support of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates. The union territory of Jammu and Kashmir is currently holding legislative assembly elections. Voting for the first phase took place on September 18. Voting for second and third phases will take place on September 25 and October 1.

The rally PM Modi addressed was held at Sher-e-Kashmir Stadium in Srinagar. ANI reported that around 30,000 people had turned up. During his speech, PM Modi said that the BJP will deliver on its promise of restoration of statehood of Jammu and Kashmir.

The erstwhile state was made a union territory in August 2019 after abrogation of Article 370. Ladakh was separated from Jammu and Kashmir and it was made a separate union territory.

"The youth of my Jammu and Kashmir is no more helpless. He is becoming empowered under the Modi government. I am happy that the J-K BJP has also made huge announcements for the employment of youth. Be it their skill development or providing jobs without manipulation, the BJP will do all these," said PM Modi during his speech at the rally.

He slammed Congress, National Conference (NC) and the People's Democratic Party (PDP) for what is called trampling of democracy and 'Kashmiriyat' to benefit themselves.

"Do you remember what they did in the 1980s? They treated Jammu and Kashmir's politics as their own fiefdom. They did not want anyone except their families to come forward? Otherwise, why did they stop the Panchayat, DDC and BDC elections?" he asked.

"They knew it would bring new faces who would challenge their family rule. What was the damage as a result of their selfishness? The youth kept losing faith in democracy. They felt whether they vote or not, only these three families will come to power," PM said.

During his speech, PM Modi lauded the voter turnout in first-phase of the election and said that the high turnout was a sign that people of Jammu and Kashmir were rejecting terrorism and everyone who support it.

"The bumper voting in the first phase of Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections has rejected the parties that sympathise with stone pelting and terrorism. The people here have full faith in Modi’s guarantee of a safe and prosperous Jammu and Kashmir,” said PM Modi.

He further said he wanted a 'terror free' Jammu and Kashmir.

Situation changed in last five years, says PM Modi

The prime minister said that youth in Jammu and Kashmir have now have confidence in democratic processes in the union territory as last five years (after abrogation of Article 370) have witnessed vast changes.

"Remember the conditions in which elections were held earlier. The campaigns would stop by 6 pm. Door-to-door campaigns were impossible. The Congress, NC and PDP -- these three families were happy with it. These people used to make merry by snatching your rights," said PM Modi.

"Today, the campaign happens late in the night. Now, the people are celebrating democracy. Youth have found confidence in democracy again, they feel their vote, their democratic right, can bring change. This hope is the first step towards empowerment," he added.