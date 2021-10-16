Jammu and Kashmir: Another 2 non-local laborers shot dead by militants in Srinagar and Pulwama

Two non-local labourers in Srinagar and Pulwama were on Saturday shot dead by terrorists in two separate attacks in Srinagar and Pulwama. This is the latest in a spate of terror-related attacks in Jammu and Kashmir in recent weeks.

Arvind Kumar Sah of Banka, Bihar succumbed to injuries in Srinagar while Sagir Ahmad of UP critically injured in Pulwama. Areas have been cordoned and searches started.

As per reports, the attack took place in Srinagar's Eidgah area at around 6.40 pm on Saturday evening.

Following the attack, Kumar was rushed to Government Medical College Srinagar (SMHS) where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

On Saturday, unidentified persons hurled a grenade at a police station in Kakapora in J&K's Pulwama.

The attacks have also triggered a series of encounters between security forces and suspected militants.

Terrorists fired upon 2 non-local labourers in Srinagar & Pulwama. Arvind Kumar Sah of Banka, Bihar succumbed to injuries in Srinagar and Sagir Ahmad of UP critically injured in Pulwama. Areas have been cordoned & searches started: Kashmir Zone Police pic.twitter.com/q4NKriIW7e — ANI (@ANI) October 16, 2021

Addressing a press conference, J&K Inspector-General of Police (IG) Vijay Kumar said two militants involved in some of the recent killings, were gunned down in separate encounters with security forces in Pulwama on Friday.

A spate of targeted civilian killings in Kashmir had led to exodus of several Kashmiri Pandits living in transit camps last over a week ago. Dozens of families - many government employees who returned to the valley after being given jobs under the Prime Minister's special employment scheme for Kashmiri migrants - have quietly left accommodations.

Five of the eight victims in the past two weeks were not Muslims, a clear indication that Hindus and outsiders are the main targets of the attacks.

The police had launched a massive crackdown and detained some 900 people across Jammu and Kashmir for their suspected links with separatists.

The police have also intensified anti-terrorist operations. According to the police, 13 have been killed in the past one week.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, October 16, 2021, 07:52 PM IST