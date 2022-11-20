Rajasthan: Man tries to rape aunt by putting glue on her lips and eyes, police hunt on to nab him

Representative Image |

Jaipur: A young man tried molesting his aunt by putting gum on her lips and eyelids. As per the report the incident happened on the night of November 17, when the victim was sleeping with the children in her house.

The brother-in-law of the victim lodged a report accusing a young man Sanjeet who is the nephew of the victim at the Kotwali police station area of Bayana town of Bharatpur district in Rajasthan.

The accused entered the house and put gum on the eyes and lips of the sleeping woman, which caused the woman's eyelids and lips to stick. Then the accused tore the clothes of the woman and tried to molest her. The woman tried to scream but could not as her lips were glued. Showing courage, the woman pushed the accused forcefully and somehow opened her lips and one eye and screamed.

Hearing this, her relatives reached the spot, but the accused ran away from there. The family members took the woman to Bayana health centre from where she was referred to Bharatpur District Hospital. The right eye of the woman is still glued.

The woman's husband works as a labourer in Bangalore. The woman lives alone at home with two children.

The SHO of Bayana police station Harinarayan said a case has been registered on the complaint of the brother-in-law. The accused youth is being searched.