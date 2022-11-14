Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot targets the centre for ignoring contributions of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru

Former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru |

Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has targeted the Modi government and the BJP for ignoring the contribution of the country's first Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, in the "Azadi Ke Amrit Mahotsav" celebrations and accused the government of tarnishing the image of Nehru.

"If you present history in a twisted way, the same will happen to you tomorrow," said Gehlot at the symbolic Bharat Jodo Yatra on the birth anniversary of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru in Jaipur on Monday.

CM Gehlot said that Pandit Nehru was the son of the richest man at that time and yet remained in jail for 10 years, not to mention the former Prime Ministers of the country in the Amrit Festival of Independence, which is sad.

Gehlot said that Pandit Nehru had a huge contribution to the independence of the country and the building of modern India, but maliciously, the contribution of Pandit Nehru to the Amrit Mahotsav is not remembered by the Modi government.

Ignoring the contributions of former prime ministers is not good

Speaking to the media after joining the Congress' padayatra on the occasion, CM Gehlot said that the central government is celebrating the Azadi Ke Amrit Mahotsav as an event, but the contribution of many former Prime Ministers is being ignored and it is not in the interest of the country.

Gehlot said that Prime Minister Modi and the central government should think about this. "If today they tamper with history, then tomorrow their history will also be tampered with," said Gehlot.

Recalling the contribution of Nehru, Gehlot said, "Nehru laid the foundation for the development of the country, and because of that, today the country is standing on its own." Nehru built big dams and created world-class institutions, including IITs and IIMs.

Savarkar apologised nine times

Gehlot questioned Savarkar's contribution to the independence movement, taking a jab at the RSS. He said, "BJP people are taking the name of Savarkar." Savarkar had apologised to the British nine times in a year. Lies are being spread on social media about Pandit Nehru and the Gandhi family.