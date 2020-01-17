'It gets stronger with time': Ram Madhav rejects the 'Hitler, Mussolini were products of democracy' argument

New Delhi: BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav on Thursday said that the Indian democracy remains "vibrant" and it has its own checks and balances.

"Where is democracy in India actually progressing? The very fact that this question is being raised proves that Indian democracy remains vibrant, it has its own checks and balances," Madhav said at Raisina Dialogue 2020 here.

Madhav further stated that Hitler and Mussolini were "products of democracy".

"From then to today, there are liberal democracies in the world. Democracies mature over time," he added.

The fifth edition of Raisina Dialogue kicked off in New Delhi on Tuesday. The flagship conference, which is jointly organised by the Ministry of External Affairs and the Observer Research Foundation, has been India's contribution to global efforts to discover solutions, identify opportunities and provide stability to a century that has witnessed an eventful two decades.

The three-day conclave brings together 700 international participants, of which 40 per cent of the speakers will be women, emphasising India's commitment to gender equality.