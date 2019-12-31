From Adnan Sami to waterproof watch, here's how Ram Madhav defended Citizenship Law

On Monday, BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav said that both "innocent" and "not so innocent" people have died in the violent protests against the amended Citizenship Act across the country.
While speaking at an event on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Madhav said "BJP is not against granting citizenship to Muslim, had it been so we would not have given citizenship to singer Adnan Sami who is from Pakistan," he added. He said that the minds of the leaders opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) are "knowledge and information proof".
"In our school days, there was a fashion of waterproof watch. It is the type of watch in which water doesn''t enter. Similarly, the mind of opposition leaders who are opposing the CAA is knowledge proof and information proof," said Ram Madhav.
Madhav also said that, "the protests by the Opposition have led to violence and unrest in several parts of country and lives of innocent and not so innocent people have been lost."
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill was passed by the Indian Parliament earlier this month and became an Act with Presidential assent on December 12. The legislation provides Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees of Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan, who arrived in India on or before December 31, 2014. Since the enactment of the CAA, protests have erupted in various parts of India including its national capital.
(Inputs from ANI)
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)