From Adnan Sami to waterproof watch, here's how Ram Madhav defended Citizenship Law

On Monday, BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav said that both "innocent" and "not so innocent" people have died in the violent protests against the amended Citizenship Act across the country.

While speaking at an event on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Madhav said "BJP is not against granting citizenship to Muslim, had it been so we would not have given citizenship to singer Adnan Sami who is from Pakistan," he added. He said that the minds of the leaders opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) are "knowledge and information proof".

"In our school days, there was a fashion of waterproof watch. It is the type of watch in which water doesn''t enter. Similarly, the mind of opposition leaders who are opposing the CAA is knowledge proof and information proof," said Ram Madhav.