IT city is sick! One in three people is COVID-19 positive in Bengaluru

Once the pride of India and an envy of the developed world, the nation’s Silicon Valley today resembles a ghost city. Covid-19 has flattened the city’s pride and made it one of the most dangerous cities to be in. The city’s ‘motherboard’ on which the IT sector boomed has crashed. Reports indicate that one in three people in Bengaluru is Covid positive.

Apart from the virus, there is acute shortage of beds. A lady had to go and stand in front of Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa’s house begging for a bed for her husband who was in an ambulance just behind her gasping for breath. Even as a bed was allotted, the patient died on the way.

Similarly, a Covid-19 patient who was being shifted from Bengaluru to a hospital in Chikkaballapur due to non-availability of beds in the capital city died early Thursday after her oxygen supply in the ambulance reportedly ran out. Earlier, her family had in vain searched for an ICU bed in the tech capital for three days.

The 75-year-old woman had tested positive last week and was advised home isolation. However, her oxygen level started to dip. “Family members had arranged oxygen at home for her. After her condition worsened, they desperately tried to find an ICU bed in the city, contacting several hospitals,” Kamran, a Covid volunteer who mobilises resources for patients, was quoted in the media. Kamran had been helping the woman, the mother of his Canada-based friend.