IstandwithZubair trends after fact-check founder booked for allegedly 'doxing minor girl' on Twitter

Fact-checker and co-founder of Alt News Mohammed Zubair was booked by Delhi Police’s cyber cell for allegedly doxing a minor girl on Twitter, to troll another user who claimed he was her grandfather.

What is doxing?

Search for and publish private or identifying information about (a particular individual) on the Internet, typically with malicious intent.

The move comes after National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) took cognisance of the issue and filed a complaint against Zubair, for putting out private information into public domain.

According to a report by Times of India, NCPCR in its police complaint alleged that the incident took place on August 7, when Zubair had a heated exchange on the microblogging platform with the Twitter user.

The online spat led to Zubair digging out pictures of the user with a minor girl and asking him how his granddaughter would feel about his tweets.

Despite the girl’s picture being blurred, Zubair left the grandfather’s image untouched leading to a possibility of having the girl identified.