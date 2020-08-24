FPJ Fact Check: Did Mumbai Metro Line really collapse near Phoenix Mall in Lower Parel?

A series of pictures have been doing rounds on WhatsApp claiming that the upcoming Mumbai Metro 3 line has collapsed.
The Free Press Journal reached out to Dr. Bapu Gopinathrao Pawar. Joint Metropolitan Commissioner, MMRDA, who said, "No such incident has occurred at any our metro sites. MMRDA is not taking any metro work in South Mumbai. As the viral message states that the incident is near Phonix Mall."
The images are of an under-construction bridge in Gurugram which collapsed on August 22.
According to reports, two persons were injured when a huge concrete slab of an under-construction flyover fell on Gurugram's Sohna road on Saturday night, police said.
The injured, said to be labourers, were hospitalised, they added.
The area was cordoned off, a police official told PTI.
Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala said a team of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), the sub-divisional magistrate of the area and a civil defence team were at the site.
"Slab of elevated corridor Sohna rd (road) Gurugram collapsed. There have been 2 injuries and both have been admitted and (are) under treatment," he said in a tweet.
Locals told the police that they heard a loud sound when the concrete slab fell on the road.
They said a major accident was averted as there were not too many people at the site when the incident occurred.
Preliminary reports suggested that a few girders installed between two pillars fell all of a sudden, leading to the incident.
