Did PM Modi say 'number of active COVID-19 cases' have dropped? Priti Gandhi fact checks news agency

News agency PTI on Tuesday made an embarrassing gaffe while reporting on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's comments on the COVID-19 pandemic. The PM had held a video conference meeting with chief ministers and representatives of 10 states to discuss the ongoing pandemic.

The percentage of active cases is reducing, while the recovery rate is increasing, the prime minister said at the meeting. Quoting the Prime Minister Modi, news agency PTI tweeted that the "number of active COVID-19 cases has come down".

Soon after this however, BJP leader and National In-charge of Social Media for the BJP Mahila Morcha, Priti Gandhi called out the news agency, sharing a video of exactly what the Prime Minister had said.

"PM @narendramodi clearly spoke about the 'percentage' of active #COVID19 cases. You are misquoting, @PTI_News," she tweeted.

Since then, the PTI tweet has been deleted.