FPJ Fact Check: Did Taiwan shoot down a Chinese Sukhoi fighter jet?

On Friday, several Indian right-wing Twitter handles and even media organisations ran sketchy reports about Taiwan shooting down Chinese Sukhoi fighter planes.
Media reports claiming that a Chinese plane had been downed was carried by several outlets including Sakal Times and ABP News.
Several right-wing handles also made the claim
However, Telegraph’s Asia Correspondent stated that Taiwan had denied those claims. She wrote: “Lots of speculation coming from Indian Twitter accounts claiming that Taiwan shot down a PLA jet. Taiwan's ministry of defence has responded categorically that this is fake news.”
Taiwan’s Defence Ministry said: “In response to the Internet spread of "Taiwan shot down a CCP SU-35 aircraft?" The Air Force Command solemnly refuted this, stating that this is false information, false information, and completely untrue. The Air Force Command pointed out that it strongly condemns such malicious acts by deliberately creating and disseminating false and false information on the Internet in an attempt to confuse the audience."
It further said: "The Air Force Command emphasized that in order to maintain airspace security, the headquarters will continue to closely monitor the conditions of the sea and airspace around the Taiwan Strait, and provide correct information in a timely manner to prevent the spread of fake and false news, and to avoid social unrest, and appeals to people to rest assured.”
Claim: Chinese jet shot down by Taiwan.
Conclusion: Denied by Taiwan Defence.