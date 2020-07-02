Is Priyanka Gandhi planning a shift to Lucknow? Here's what we know so far

Since then, there has been rampant speculation that Gandhi may soon make a shift to Lucknow. Many added that, as the Congress General Secretary in-charge of Uttar Pradesh, this would be the perfect opportunity for Gandhi to establish a more secure base in the state. Some have even speculated that this could be one of the initial steps towards announcing her candidature for the state elections.

As per an ANI report that quoted sources however, the reports of a shift may be somewhat premature. At the same time, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is now expected to concentrate on Lucknow by setting a strong political base camp in the state capital. The ANI report quotes a source close to Vadra to add that this had already been in the works.

While the novel coronavirus outbreak had put a halt to any plans, renovations had been initiated at the beginning of 2020 at the former residence of Sheila Kaul, a Congress leader and parliamentarian who had also been Indira Gandhi's aunt.

"I can't say that she will stay in Lucknow now. It will be announced once she decides," UP Congress Chief Ajay Kumar Lallu told ANI on Thursday. He had earlier noted that it was the wish of every Congressman in the state that Vadra should move to Lucknow and lead the battle.