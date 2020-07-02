Is Priyanka Gandhi planning a shift to Lucknow? Here's what we know so far

On Wednesday, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi was asked to vacate her Lodhi Estate bungalow by August 1. Gandhi who lost her Special Protection Group (SPG) cover in favour of Z-plus security in November last year is no longer eligible for the same.
Hours later, it was reported that Gandhi had cleared all dues associated with the residence. As per the notice sent by the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry, she had one month as a "concessional period on the same rent". Failure to leave within the stipulated time would incur penalties, the notice had warned.
Since then, there has been rampant speculation that Gandhi may soon make a shift to Lucknow. Many added that, as the Congress General Secretary in-charge of Uttar Pradesh, this would be the perfect opportunity for Gandhi to establish a more secure base in the state. Some have even speculated that this could be one of the initial steps towards announcing her candidature for the state elections.
As per an ANI report that quoted sources however, the reports of a shift may be somewhat premature. At the same time, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is now expected to concentrate on Lucknow by setting a strong political base camp in the state capital. The ANI report quotes a source close to Vadra to add that this had already been in the works.
While the novel coronavirus outbreak had put a halt to any plans, renovations had been initiated at the beginning of 2020 at the former residence of Sheila Kaul, a Congress leader and parliamentarian who had also been Indira Gandhi's aunt.
"I can't say that she will stay in Lucknow now. It will be announced once she decides," UP Congress Chief Ajay Kumar Lallu told ANI on Thursday. He had earlier noted that it was the wish of every Congressman in the state that Vadra should move to Lucknow and lead the battle.
As per reports, she had stayed at the same house during her last three visits to Lucknow. The ANI report adds that she is expected to visit the city in the third week of July.
Fellow Congress leader PL Punia had also reiterated that the final decision with regards a shift would be taken by Gandhi.
But even as speculation continues, other Congress leaders have come forward to say that Gandhi should be "primarily based in Lucknow". In a tweet on Thursday, July 2, Karti Chidambaram took to Twitter to say that the "path for a national revival of the Congress is via Uttar Pradesh".
(With inputs from agencies)
