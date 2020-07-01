Priyanka Gandhi clears dues on Lodhi Estate bungalow as Modi govt orders eviction by next month

Hours after being asked to vacate her Lodhi Estate bungalow by August 1, Priyanka Gandhi has reportedly cleared all dues. Gandhi whose Special Protection Group (SPG) cover had been withdrawn if favour of Z-plus security by the CRPF in November last year is no longer eligible for the same.

The notice sent by the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry had asked Gandhi to leave by August 1, as her allotment was now cancelled. As per the notice, she had one month as a "concessional period on the same rent". Failure to leave within the stipulated time would incur penalties, the notice had warned.