ByteDance, which owns TikTok, could end up losing $6 billion after Modi's TikTok ban says Chinese media

The ban on applications imposed on Monday will surely hurt the parent companies, mostly Chinese and a few from Singapore, constraining them to cut back their operations in India. These include Tencent's WeChat and Alibaba's UC Browser.

Worst hit will be TikTok owner ByteDance, which had a $1 billion India-specific expansion plan.

And now, according to Chinese media, the loss of Chinese internet company ByteDance – mother company of Tik Tok — could be as high as $6 billion.

India is TikTok's top growth market and accounts for 30% of its 2 billion downloads worldwide, reports wire agency Reuters.