Modi govt asks Priyanka Gandhi to vacate her Lodhi Estate Bungalow by next month

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi has reportedly been asked to vacate her Lodhi Estate residence by the beginning of next month. Gandhi, who lost her SPG cover some time ago, has been asked to leave by August 1.

News agency ANI took to Twitter on Wednesday, July 1 to share the notice sent by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs for the same. As per the notice, the withdrawal is a consequence of her SPG protection being withdrawn.

"Consequent upon withdrawal of SPG protection and grant of Z+ security cover by Ministry of Home Affairs, which does not have provision for allotment/retention of Government accommodation on security grounds to you, the allotment of Type 68 house No. 35, Lodhi Estate, New Delhi is hereby cancelled," reads the notice.

It adds that a concessional period of one month is being granted on the same rent, following which any stay will "damage charges/penal rent as per rules".