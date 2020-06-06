Is Dawood Ibrahim dead? Twitter full of jokes about terrorist dying of coronavirus

On Saturday, rumours of notorious international criminal Dawood Ibrahim dying due to coronavirus in Karachi, Pakistan led to a meme fest and a lot of ROFL moments on Twitter. It first started when news channel, NewsX, quoted a source saying Dawood Ibrahim had passed away due to COVID-19 in Karachi.

While there is no clarity yet whether that is true or not, it is not the first time that Dawood has been claimed to be dead by numerous unverified sources over the years.

And, when the news surfaced on Saturday, netizens took to Twitter turning the micro-blogging site into a gold mine of laugh-out-loud jokes and note-worthy memes.

Here's what netizens had to say: