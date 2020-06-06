Is Dawood Ibrahim dead? Twitter full of jokes about terrorist dying of coronavirus

On Saturday, rumours of notorious international criminal Dawood Ibrahim dying due to coronavirus in Karachi, Pakistan led to a meme fest and a lot of ROFL moments on Twitter. It first started when news channel, NewsX, quoted a source saying Dawood Ibrahim had passed away due to COVID-19 in Karachi.
While there is no clarity yet whether that is true or not, it is not the first time that Dawood has been claimed to be dead by numerous unverified sources over the years.
And, when the news surfaced on Saturday, netizens took to Twitter turning the micro-blogging site into a gold mine of laugh-out-loud jokes and note-worthy memes.
Here's what netizens had to say:
Recently, intelligence agencies reported that India's most wanted fugitive Dawood Ibrahim and his wife had tested positive for COVID-19 and were admitted in Army Hospital, Karachi. The reports also revealed that his personal staff and guards have been quarantined. Dawood's brother, Anees Ibrahim, who controls D-company's underworld operations and finances, denied the reports.
Speaking from undisclosed location over phone, Anees told IANS that though coronavirus is a dreaded epidemic, his brother Dawood and the entire family was not affected by it and are quarantining at their home. In a rare conversation, the mafia also admitted to running business in UAE and Pakistan.
Dawood, responsible for several cases of cross border crimes including the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts, is believed to be in Karachi. For years, Islamabad has repeatedly denied Dawood and his family's presence in Pakistan.
