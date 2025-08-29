VIDEO: Punjab Ministers Relive 'Golden Memories' Of Their Trips To Sweden & Goa During Flood Inspection; Congress Hits Out

Punjab Ministers Relive 'Golden Memories' Of Their Trips To Sweden & Goa During Flood Inspection; Congress Hits Out (Screengrab) | X/@AmanBhardwajCHD

Chandigarh: Three Punjab ministers have drawn flak after a video surfaced online in which they were talking about trips to Goa and Sweden while inspecting flood-affected areas in the state. The Congress has slammed the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government over the incident.

Three ministers - Barinder Kumar Goyal, Laljit Bhullar, and Harbhajan Singh - were recorded when they were sitting on the boat wearing life jackets. In the video, one of the ministers could be hear talking about luxury crusie rides in Sweden, while another minister taking about his experience in Goa.

Congress MLA and Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Assembly, Pratap Singh Bajwa, hit out at the Bhagwant Mann-led government after the video surfaced.

"Flood-hit families in Punjab beg for a glass of drinking water, but AAP ministers found time to relive their ‘golden memories’ of luxury cruises in Sweden & Goa. What a relief tour!" Bajwa wrote in his X post.

Flood-hit families in Punjab beg for a glass of drinking water, but @AAPPunjab Ministers @barinder_goyal, @Laljitbhullar & @AAPHarbhajan found time to relive their ‘golden memories’ of luxury cruises in Sweden & Goa. What a relief tour!@INCIndia @INCPunjab https://t.co/lb0ShhL9zQ — Partap Singh Bajwa (@Partap_Sbajwa) August 28, 2025

The video surfaced at a time when several parts of Punjab are reeling under floods.

The flood situation in Punjab remained grim in eight districts of the state - Amritsar, Gurdaspur, Kapurthala, Tarn Taran, Fazilka, Hoshiarpur, Pathankot, and Ferozepur. Teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and the Indian Army are helping the local administration in rescue and relief operations.

Update: Flood Relief Operations



The #IndianArmy in response to the massive floods in parts of Punjab, has deployed Army Aviation Helicopters for flood relief and rescue operations as part of its #HADR efforts . Displaying selfless commitment and extraordinary flying skills, the… pic.twitter.com/BhXbUB59UP — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) August 28, 2025

Over 500 villages in the state are reportedly affected. Meanwhile, the water levels at Pong and Ranjit Sagar dams have crossed the maximum limit, while the water level in the Bhakhra dam is rising.

Rescue Operations & HADR Mission Continue. Indian Army Aviation, Indian Air Force and Ground Columns have evacuated more than 1600 personnel till now including 11 Officials from #Punjab #Government and 212 #Paramilitary Personnel stranded due to floods along #Chenab, #Ravi &… pic.twitter.com/yZ7zsP9utQ — Western Command - Indian Army (@westerncomd_IA) August 28, 2025

The Ravi, Sutlej, and Beas rivers are overflowing due to heavy rains in the catchment areas in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir. At least three people have reportedly lost their lives in the rain-related incident in the state so far. A large quantity of crops has also been destroyed in the floods.