Dawood Ibrahim, wife Mahzabeen tests positive for COVID-19: Report

Underworld don Dawood Ibrahim and his wife Mahzabeen have tested positive for COVID-19, a top government source told CNN News 18. They were admitted to the Army Hospital in Karachi.
Some of Dawood's personal staff and guards have also been quarantined, the report said on Friday.
Dawood was the mastermind of the 1993 Mumbai blasts and is one of the most-wanted gangsters by India. He has allegedly been living in Pakistan but the neighbouring country has always refusing to accept it.
Earlier in the day, a senior diplomat of the American embassy in Pakistan has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, a media report said.
In a statement, the embassy's spokesman said that while maintaining the privacy, the name of the citizen would not be disclosed.
The US State Department is responsible to protect its citizens, wherever they are, the spokesman added. In coordination with the Pakistani authorities, the consulate is working to enforce the coronavirus protocol in order to stem its spread. The spokesman added that isolation wards, contact tracing and quarantine facility are part of such protocols.
Meanwhile, Pakistan has 89,249 COVID-19 cases and the death toll is 1,838.
(With IANS inputs)
