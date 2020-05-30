Pakistan SC Advocate's 99-year-old 'phuppi', prepares food packets for migrant workers in Mumbai

As stranded migrant labourers struggle to return to their native villages, a 99-year-old lady from Mumbai is doing her bit to help the workers.
Sharing a video on Twitter, a Pakistan Supreme Court Advocate, Zahid F Ebrahim said that his 'Phuphi' (father's sister) is preparing food packets for the migrant workers in Mumbai.
"My 99 year old phuppi prepares food packets for migrant workers in Bombay," the tweet read.
The clip has be retweeted nearly 2,000 times with over 13,000 likes for the 99-year-old lady.
In India, there are over 1,74,000 coronavirus cases with 4,971 reported deaths. On the other hand, 82,369 have recovered from the deadly virus.
Meanwhile, the fourth phase of the ongoing lockdown will end on May 31. The fifth phase, however, will have relaxations for tourism and hospitality industry, according to reports.
During the lockdown period, essential services are functioning to ensure the citizens don't miss out on their basic needs.
Domestic flights and special trains are also functioning to help stranded migrant labourers reach their respective villages.
