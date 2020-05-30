Pakistan SC Advocate's 99-year-old 'phuppi', prepares food packets for migrant workers in Mumbai

As stranded migrant labourers struggle to return to their native villages, a 99-year-old lady from Mumbai is doing her bit to help the workers.

Sharing a video on Twitter, a Pakistan Supreme Court Advocate, Zahid F Ebrahim said that his 'Phuphi' (father's sister) is preparing food packets for the migrant workers in Mumbai.

"My 99 year old phuppi prepares food packets for migrant workers in Bombay," the tweet read.