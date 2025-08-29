Maharashtra Governor And NDA Vice-Presidential Candidate, C P Radhakrishnan, Visits Shree Siddhivinayak Temple; Video

Governor of Maharashtra and National Democratic Alliance's vice-presidential candidate, C P Radhakrishnan, visited the Shri Siddhivinayak Ganapati Temple. | X @fpjindia

Mumbai: Governor of Maharashtra and National Democratic Alliance's vice-presidential candidate, C P Radhakrishnan, visited the Shri Siddhivinayak Ganapati Temple, Prabhadevi , Mumbai, on Friday morning for darshan.

Warm Welcome for Radhakrishnan

Radhakrishnan was received by Sadanand Sarvankar, temple trust chairman; Acharya Pawan Kumar Tripathi, treasurer; honorable trustee Mahesh Mudaliar; Veena Patil, chief executive officer of the temple trust; and Sanjay Rathod, deputy chief executive officer. Radhakrishnan was honoured with a shawl by the temple.

"He then performed the traditional puja and aarti, and also paid his respects to the idol of Shree in the temple," the temple trust said in a statement.

Radhakrishnan had visited Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh on Thursday, August 28, to offer prayers at the temple of Lord Venkateswara.