 Maharashtra Governor And NDA Vice-Presidential Candidate, C P Radhakrishnan, Visits Shree Siddhivinayak Temple; Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra Governor And NDA Vice-Presidential Candidate, C P Radhakrishnan, Visits Shree Siddhivinayak Temple; Video

Maharashtra Governor And NDA Vice-Presidential Candidate, C P Radhakrishnan, Visits Shree Siddhivinayak Temple; Video

Radhakrishnan was received by Sadanand Sarvankar, temple trust chairman; Acharya Pawan Kumar Tripathi, treasurer; honorable trustee Mahesh Mudaliar; Veena Patil, chief executive officer of the temple trust; and Sanjay Rathod, deputy chief executive officer. Radhakrishnan was honoured with a shawl by the temple.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Friday, August 29, 2025, 11:41 AM IST
article-image
Governor of Maharashtra and National Democratic Alliance's vice-presidential candidate, C P Radhakrishnan, visited the Shri Siddhivinayak Ganapati Temple. | X @fpjindia

Mumbai: Governor of Maharashtra and National Democratic Alliance's vice-presidential candidate, C P Radhakrishnan, visited the Shri Siddhivinayak Ganapati Temple, Prabhadevi , Mumbai, on Friday morning for darshan.

Warm Welcome for Radhakrishnan

Radhakrishnan was received by Sadanand Sarvankar, temple trust chairman; Acharya Pawan Kumar Tripathi, treasurer; honorable trustee Mahesh Mudaliar; Veena Patil, chief executive officer of the temple trust; and Sanjay Rathod, deputy chief executive officer. Radhakrishnan was honoured with a shawl by the temple.

"He then performed the traditional puja and aarti, and also paid his respects to the idol of Shree in the temple," the temple trust said in a statement.

FPJ Shorts
Over 1 Lakh ‘Lakhpati Didis’ Economically Empowered In Tripura, Uplifting Families Towards Prosperity: Chief Minister Manik Saha
Over 1 Lakh ‘Lakhpati Didis’ Economically Empowered In Tripura, Uplifting Families Towards Prosperity: Chief Minister Manik Saha
Tom Brady Shocks IShowSpeed With Rare Cristiano Ronaldo Rookie Card During Meetup At His Residence; Video
Tom Brady Shocks IShowSpeed With Rare Cristiano Ronaldo Rookie Card During Meetup At His Residence; Video
VIDEO: US Teen Driver Accidentally Reverses Pickup Truck Off Dock, Plunges 15-Feet Deep Into River
VIDEO: US Teen Driver Accidentally Reverses Pickup Truck Off Dock, Plunges 15-Feet Deep Into River
Maharashtra Governor And NDA Vice-Presidential Candidate, C P Radhakrishnan, Visits Shree Siddhivinayak Temple; Video
Maharashtra Governor And NDA Vice-Presidential Candidate, C P Radhakrishnan, Visits Shree Siddhivinayak Temple; Video
Read Also
Mumbai At Standstill: Coastal Road, Eastern Freeway, CSMT Choked As Maratha Morcha Protestors...
article-image

Radhakrishnan had visited Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh on Thursday, August 28, to offer prayers at the temple of Lord Venkateswara.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Japanese Woman's Rajasthani Bhajan 'Mai Vaari Jau Re' Stuns PM Modi During His Welcome In Tokyo

Japanese Woman's Rajasthani Bhajan 'Mai Vaari Jau Re' Stuns PM Modi During His Welcome In Tokyo

Drunk Man Run Over By Car In Gurugram's Bhuteshwar Chowk, Survives With Minor Injuries; Shocking...

Drunk Man Run Over By Car In Gurugram's Bhuteshwar Chowk, Survives With Minor Injuries; Shocking...

Video: Cloudburst Hits Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag; Several People Feared Trapped

Video: Cloudburst Hits Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag; Several People Feared Trapped

VIDEO: Punjab Ministers Relive 'Golden Memories' Of Their Trips To Sweden & Goa During Flood...

VIDEO: Punjab Ministers Relive 'Golden Memories' Of Their Trips To Sweden & Goa During Flood...

‘Dhaan ki Roti Tawa Mein, Virodhi...’: RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav Taunts Rivals, Vows Bihar’s...

‘Dhaan ki Roti Tawa Mein, Virodhi...’: RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav Taunts Rivals, Vows Bihar’s...