'Irresponsible behavior': China's Foreign Ministry denies report stating Chinese hackers 'actively targeting' Serum Institute, Bharat Biotech

China's foreign ministry denied allegations by cyber intelligence firm Cyfirma that a state-backed hacking group has in recent weeks targeted the IT systems of two Indian vaccine makers whose coronavirus shots are being used in the country's immunisation campaign, reported Reuters.

Wang Wenbin, Spokesman for the Chinese foreign ministry, said "Without any proof, slandering a specific side is irresponsible behavior and an ill-intentioned one."

Earlier, a report by the cyber intelligence firm Cyfirma stated that a Chinese state-backed hacking group has targeted the IT systems of India's two largest COVID-19 vaccine makers.