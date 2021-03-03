COVID-19 vaccines in India: People can get inoculated 24x7 at their convenience, says Dr Harsh Vardhan

The Union Health Minister was replying to a report by Dainik Bhaskar that stated private hospitals can choose any time slot to vaccinate people.

Earlier, on Tuesday Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said the timeline of vaccinating between 9 am to 5 pm has been done away with.

"If the hospital has the capacity, the system permits them to do vaccination even after 5 pm in consultation with state governments. This has been briefed both to the state government as well as private and government hospitals," Bhushan said.

Over 50 lakh people have registered themselves on the Co-WIN portal, without any system glitch, since the window opened Monday morning, the Centre said, adding that nearly 5 lakh beneficiaries above 60 or those aged 45-60 with comorbidities have received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine till Tuesday evening.