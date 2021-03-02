Mumbai: Here's the full list of private hospitals approved by Central govt to administer COVID-19 vaccinations

Central government has given a nod to the 29 private hospitals to administer the Covid-19 vaccine to the senior citizens and 45+ with comorbidities. This comes after the state government had sent a proposal seeking permission to allow major private hospitals to be a part of third phase. Doctors have welcomed this move stating it will benefit many senior citizens and will help to conduct hassle-free vaccination drive.

“This is a welcome step, and will help the citizens immensely. We need to also increase the numbers from 100 to 300 per day who can be vaccinated in these major hospitals,” said Dr Deepak Baid, President, Association of Medical Consultants.

"This is with reference to your letter no. PS/CVC-PvtHosp2020/KK dated 2d March 2021 requesting to allow 29 private hospitals with more than 200 beds and multispecialty facilities and those which fulfill the four criteria as prescribed by Gol to be designated as COVID Vaccination Centres (CVCs) if the hospital is willing," read the letter issued by the Department of Health and Family Welfare.

“In this regard, I would like to inform you that the matter has been examined by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare. You may proceed with these 29 listed hospitals, which are not empanelled in PMJAY, CGHS or State Health Insurance Scheme (MJPJAY) and have shown willingness to be part of COVID vaccination drive, as CVCs after due assessment by the State,” it added.

Check out the full list of COVID Vaccination Centres:

Sushrusha Hospital & Research Centre, vikhroli

KJ Somaiya Hospital & Research Centre

Dr. Balabhai Nanavati Hospital

Wockhardt Hospital

Sır H N Reliance Foundation Hospital

Saifee Hospital

PD Hinduja Hospital & MRC

Dr. LH Hiranandani Hospital

Kaushalya Medical Foundation Trust

Masina Hospital

Holy Family Hospital

SL Raheja Hospital

Lilavati Hospitals & Medical Research Centre

Guru Nanak Hospital

Bombay Hospital

Breach Candy Hospital

Fortis, Mulund

The Bhatia General Hospital

Global Hospital

Sarvodaya Hospital

Jaslok Hospital

Karuna Hospital

HJ Doshi Ghatkopar Hindua Sabha Hospital

SRCC Children's Hospital

Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital

Conwest & Manjula S. Badani Jain Hospital

Surana Sethia Hospital

Holy Spirit Hospital

Tata Hospital