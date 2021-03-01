'Getting competitive advantage over Indian pharma firms': Reports claim Chinese hackers 'actively targeting' Serum Institute, Bharat Biotech

A Chinese state-backed hacking group has targeted the IT systems of India's two largest COVID-19 vaccine makers, reported Reuters quoting the cyber intelligence firm Cyfirma.

Serum Institute's Covishield and Bharat Biotech's COVAXIN are the two vaccines being used in the COVID-19 vaccination drive that began in January.

India produces more than 60% of all the vacccines sold in the world. And China and India both have been selling or gifting COVID-19 vaccine to other countries.

As per reports by Cyfirma which is backed by Goldman Sachs and based in Singapore and Tokyo, a Chinese hacking group APT10, also known as Stone Panda, identified gaps and vulnerabilities in the IT infrastructure of Serum Institute and Bharat Biotech.