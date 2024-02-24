'Intoxicated By Power': BJP Leader Shehzad Poonawalla Slams Rahul Gandhi's 'Drunken Youth' Remark

Canva/ X

Launching a scathing attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his 'Nashedi' remarks, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Shehzad Poonawalla said that these people, who are still intoxicated with power, call the public drug addicts, and this clearly means how desperate the grand old party is.

"The condition of the 'Yuvraj' of the first family of Congress Party is such that while opposing Modi ji, today he has started abusing the public. Sometimes Randeep Surjewala calls the public 'Rakshas' and now Rahul Gandhi calls the youth of Varanasi drug addicts. '

#WATCH | On Rahul Gandhi's 'drunk youth in UP' remark, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla says, " Yeh satta ke nashe mein jo aaj bhi log hain, woh janta ko nashedi kehte hain..." pic.twitter.com/iiwX2ThQgd — ANI (@ANI) February 23, 2024

Yeh satta ke nashe mein jo aaj bhi log hain, woh janta ko nashedi kehte hain' (These people, who are still intoxicated with power, call the public drug addicts). This clearly means how desperate the Congress party is," he said.

"Today the youth have understood that PM Modi has helped them by giving start-ups and has increased the economy and infrastructure. Today the youth is influenced by Modi ji and Rahul Gandhi is angry at them," he added.

PM Modi's Attack At Rahul Gandhi Over 'Nashedi' Remark

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his 'drunken youth' remark and said that he was "shocked" upon hearing the term 'nashedi' used to describe the youth of Uttar Pradesh.

"The 'yuvraj' of Congress 'shahi-parivar' has called the youth of Kashi and UP 'nashedi'. What kind of language is this? They have spent two decades abusing Modi, and now they (Congress) are venting out their frustration on the youth of Uttar Pradesh. Jinke aapne hosh thhikane nahi hai, wo UP ke, mere kashi ke bachcho ko nashedi keh rahe hai (those who are not in their senses are calling UP's youth addicts)," the Prime Minister said.

Earlier on February 20, in a veiled swipe at PM Modi, who represents Varanasi in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi claimed that during his visit to the temple town as a part of the ongoing Bharat Jodo Nyay yatra, he saw people lying drunk on roads.

Rahul Gandhi Criticises Youth In Varanasi

Addressing the public in Amethi, Wayanad MP said the youths of Uttar Pradesh were on a 'trip' after boozing by night.

"I went to Varanasi and I saw people lying on roads drunk. The youths of Uttar Pradesh are on a trip after consuming liquor by night. On the other hand, there is the Ram Mandir which is only visited by the likes of PM Modi, Ambani and Adani. You will see all our billionaires there but not a single person from a backward class or the Dalit community," Rahul said.