PM Modi Rejects Congress' Attacks, Vows Stronger BJP In 2024 Lok Sabha Elections

PM Narendra Modi | File

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on the Congress party on Thursday, accusing them of "insulting his caste" and resorting to personal attacks instead of focusing on real issues. He asserted that these tactics would only strengthen the BJP's resolve to win over 400 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

"370 lotus flowers will bloom gloriously"

Speaking at a public gathering at Vansi Borsi village in Jalalpore taluka, Navsari, PM Modi said, "The more mud they throw, the stronger we become. 370 lotus flowers will bloom gloriously." He further claimed that the Congress has no agenda for the country's future and is solely focused on personal attacks.

However, the Prime Minister's address wasn't solely focused on political rhetoric. He also dedicated and launched several development projects worth a staggering Rs 44,000 crore, including PM MITRA park for the textile sector, Two new nuclear power plants at Kakrapar Atomic Power Project (KAPP-3),A section of the Vadodara-Mumbai Expressway,Development projects for Surat Municipal Corporation, Surat Urban Development Authority, and DREAM City, and Development projects across 10 different departments.

"Family mentality"

PM Modi further criticised the Congress party, accusing them of being consumed by "family mentality." He claimed that this mentality stifles new ideas, hinders the development of young talent, and prioritizes the interests of a single family over the nation's progress. He contrasted this with the BJP, which he said has a clear roadmap for the next 25 years and is solely focused on development.

The Prime Minister also highlighted his government's achievements, particularly in ensuring basic necessities like housing, food security, and electricity for the underprivileged. He credited these achievements to his personal commitment and contrasted them with the alleged neglect of the poor by the previous government.

"For the first time, the poor of the country are confident that they will get a solid house, due to Modi’s guarantee. The poor will not have to sleep hungry because of Modi's guarantee. Sisters living in remote villages are also confident that electricity will come to their homes, Nal Se Jal will come because of Modi's guarantee.” said PM Modi.

PM Modi also took a jab at the Congress party for allegedly neglecting India's heritage. He pointed out the construction of the Statue of Unity dedicated to Sardar Patel and criticized the fact that no prominent Congress leader visited the monument to pay their respects. He concluded by stating that no Gujarati will forget this perceived "hatred towards Gujarat."