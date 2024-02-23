PM Modi Vows To Propel India's Growth In Third Term; Takes Swipe At Opposition In Varanasi Rally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi rallied supporters in Varanasi on Friday, asserting that a third term for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) would usher in a new era of progress for India, positioning the nation as the world's third-largest economy.

PM Modi bats for third term as PM

Addressing a spirited crowd at the Banas Dairy Complex, PM Modi emphasised his vision to elevate India's economic, social, strategic, and cultural standing on the global stage.

"The third term will bring the nation’s capabilities to the forefront of the world, and India's economic, social, strategic, and cultural sectors will reach new heights," declared PM Modi, highlighting India's leap from the 11th to the 5th largest economy in the past decade, with ambitions to secure the third spot within five years.

PM Modi takes dynasty jibe at Cong, Rahul

In a veiled rebuke to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, PM Modi condemned recent comments targeting the youth of Varanasi during a roadshow.

Without naming Gandhi directly, Modi criticised what he termed as "frustrated" opposition leaders resorting to personal attacks amid declining political fortunes.

He accused them of fearing the empowerment of youth, who may challenge entrenched political narratives of dynasty, appeasement, and casteism.

PM Modi outlined his development agenda for the region, promising accelerated progress in initiatives like Digital India, infrastructure expansion, and the launch of transformative projects such as Vande Bharat and Amrit Bharat trains.

Banas Dairy as a model of job creation: PM Modi

He pledged to make Eastern India a focal point of growth, citing the inauguration of a six-lane highway from Varanasi to Aurangabad as a precursor to the Varanasi-Ranchi-Kolkata Expressway, set to shorten travel times between states.

Reflecting on fulfilling past promises, PM Modi hailed Banas Dairy as a model of job creation through strategic investment, benefiting milk producers across districts. He unveiled plans for new milk markets in over 1000 villages, extending economic opportunities to marginalized communities.

The event saw the presence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Deputy CM Brijesh Pathak, Union Minister Mahendra Nath Pandey, and other dignitaries, underscoring the political significance of Varanasi ahead of the upcoming elections. PM Modi presented a slew of development projects worth Rs 13,202.07 crore to Purvanchal, including initiatives aimed at bolstering infrastructure and education.

PM Modi participates in various activities

Earlier in the day, PM Modi paid homage at the Ravidas Temple, commemorating the teachings of Sant Ravidas and advocating for social inclusivity. He reiterated his government's commitment to uplift the marginalized, cautioning against the opportunism of dynastic politics.

In a separate engagement at Banaras Hindu University (BHU), PM Modi commended young scholars for their academic achievements, reaffirming his commitment to nurturing knowledge hubs like Kashi.

He encouraged participants of various competitions, stressing the importance of learning from every experience and fostering a culture of excellence.

The rally encapsulated PM Modi's twin themes of development and identity, positioning himself as the architect of India's ascent on the global stage while appealing to the electorate's sense of pride and optimism for the future.