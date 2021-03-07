International Women's Day 2021: 'Confidence and passion will help you reach your goal,' says Dr Smita Naram, Co-founder, Ayushakti

At Ayushakti, we never believed in only selling products but helping people in removing the root cause of the disease. By 1999, we realized it was time to give back to the society and we started training doctors, till date we have trained more than 500 doctors across the world.

And now we aim to expand Ayushakti as much as we can globally and create awareness about the India’s ancient health science, Ayurveda.

What drives/motivates you?

My late husband, Dr Pankaj Naram, and I always had a vision to help people who are suffering from chronic health problems through Ayurveda. To constantly do better and the urge to give back the society has motivated me to keep working and growing.

As an entrepreneur, what does woman empowerment mean to you?

In my opinion, there is no women or men empowerment. There has to be 'human empowerment'. I think men and women are equal, it’s just the matter of perspective. As women we should never think any less of us and the same goes for men as well.

As a women entrepreneur it is important to believe in yourself and decide a motivating factor, which would drive you to keep moving forward. No matter what business you do, it is important to focus and keep working towards your goal.