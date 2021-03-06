Lifestyle

Updated on

International Women’s Day 2021: Last-minute gifting ideas to appreciate women you love

By FPJ Web Desk

Every year, March 8 is celebrated as International Women's Day, and as the day is around the corner, we've come up with a list of things that you can gift to the women who mean the world to you.

Photo by Pexels

It is true that gifts don't buy love but a simple token of appreciation does say that you care. Every year, March 8 is celebrated as Women's Day, a day dedicated to the women in our lives who go way beyond their means to put a smile to our faces.

As the day is around the corner, we've come up with a list of things that you can gift to your wife, sister, mother, friend, and girlfriend.

Personalized Table Clock

Personalized Clock
Personalized Clock
Ferns N Petals

Personalized gifts are always appreciated. It gives an impression that this particular product was sculpted just for the person you gift it to. This personalized table clock is useful and carries more relevance than just a showpiece.

Where to buy- fernsNpetals

Price- Rs 529

Clutches and bags

Fastrack

Choosing an efficient and useful gift which fits in the budget is the right way to go. These extremely stylish clutches and bags can put a smile on your beloved's face as they go with almost every outfit. Available at heavy discount rates, get one for your woman right now.

Where to buy- Fastrack

Price- Rs 1395 onwards

Jewellery Box

igp.com

This stunning Personalized Jewelry Box in Glass is handmade by the in-house artisans of igp. The top of the box is beautifully hand-painted with floral motifs in golden color. The glass makes it easier to sport your favorite pieces and freeze looks in your mind.

Where to buy- igp.com

Price- Rs 1275

Plant in raisin pot

fernsNpetals

Plants in the house not only give a fresh look to the place, It is believed that they helps in reducing stress, anxiety, and sleep disorders as well. Moreover, a lot of plants available at fernsNpetals can also thrive in fluorescent light.

Where to buy- fernsNpetals

Price- Rs 499 onwards

Books by female authors

Amazon

On this day, you can gift the special women in your life a book authored by a woman. There are various options available in the market and on online stores which are offering bestsellers at discounted rates. So, go ahead, and look for the book that you want to gift to the special women.

Where to buy- Amazon.in

Price- Rs 110 onwards

