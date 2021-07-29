International Tiger Day 2021: History, Significance and 10 Famous Tiger Reserves in India

Tigers are royal and majestic animals, and many cultures consider tigers to be a symbol of strength, courage and dignity. Tigers are scientifically known as Panthera Thigris, and are one of the global species that are nearing extinction.

Global Tiger Day or International Tiger Day is an annual celebration to raise awareness for tiger conservation and preservation of their natural habitats.

The continuous cutting of forest land for human needs has led to a massive displacement and extinction of wildlife. From the beginning of the 20th century, around 95 per cent of the tiger population has been lost in various activities.

The theme for this international day is - 'Their Survival is in our hands.'

History

International Tiger Day is the anniversary of the agreement of Saint Petersburg Tiger Summit in Russia in 2010 which was signed by countries to raise awareness about the decreasing tiger population globally. It was declared by representatives that the tiger populated countries would make efforts to double the tiger population by the year 2022.

Significance

Global Tiger Day is important in promoting a global system for protecting the natural habitats of tigers, to create public awareness and support for tiger conservation issues. This day is significant because, according to the World Wildlife Fund (WWF), currently, there are only 3890 wild tigers globally. There is a lot of effort needed to protect this species if we are to secure its future in the wild.

India

The Bengal Tiger was declared as the national animal of India in April 1973, with the initiation of Project Tiger, to protect tigers in India.

India is the land of royal tigers and current tiger population stands at 2967 which is 70 per cent of the global tiger population, residing in various forests of Tiger reserve, National Parks and Wildlife parks.