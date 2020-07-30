International Tiger Day: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray calls for united effort to save ecology

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, who as an ace photographer has clicked several pictures of tigers, on the International Tiger Day on Wednesday in a message said, "Don’t just celebrate one day but save ecology through the year."

"When it comes to tigers, it is quite close to my heart. We are proud that there are 300 tigers in Maharashtra. But we have to be conscious about the environment and ecological treasures,’’ said Thackeray.

He further added that there is a tendency to have ceremonial celebrations on that particular day.

Thackeray referred to countries where they are encouraging economic prosperity while equally focusing on the ecological treasure. "However, we have yet to accept the co-existence of these two.

"Tigers are special to a healthy ecosystem when they are in the forests. It is also a great sign of healthy forests. So we have to celebrate not just for one day but work together for the protection of ecology and environment,’’ he noted.

Thackeray’s son and Maharashtra Minister of Tourism and Environment Aadita Thackeray in a tweet said, "Today is the World Tiger Day and I am proud to be part of a government wherein the Chief Minister knows the importance of tiger conservation and environmental protection. The idea of sustainable development is key to the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi.’’

He further noted, "As an avid photographer, Uddhav Thackeray ji has supported forests and forest guards through medical camps for them and equipment in the 90s and 2000s. Now as the Chief Minister, he leads the way in tiger protection and wildlife conservation, also encouraging eco-tourism.’’