Indrani Mukerjea walks free: Here are five bail conditions for her release

Former media executive Indrani Mukerjea, prime accused in the Sheena Bora murder case, on Friday walked out of Byculla prison after she was released by the CBI court on certain conditions.

More than six years after she was arrested for allegedly murdering her daughter Sheena (24) in April 2012, the Supreme Court on Wednesday granted bail to Mukerjea (50) and directed the trial court to finalize bail conditions.

Here are the five bail conditions for her release:

Furnish a surety (guarantor) for Rs 2 lakh within two weeks.

Must surrender her passport before the special court.

Not leave India without the court's permission.

Not to contact any of the witnesses in the case or tamper with evidence.

Must attend the trial and not seek any adjournments.

Indrani is accused of murdering her daughter Sheena in April 2012 with the help of her then driver Shyamvar Rai and former husband Sanjeev Khanna.

Published on: Friday, May 20, 2022, 06:20 PM IST