Sheena Bora murder case: Indrani Mukherjea walks out of Byculla Jail, says 'I am very happy'

Former media executive Indrani Mukerjea, prime accused in the Sheena Bora murder case, on Friday walked out of Byculla prison after the CBI court allowed her release on furnishing a cash bond of Rs 2 lakh.

After her release, Mukerjea said, "I am very happy." "I am just going home...Empathy and forgiveness...I have forgiven all the people who have hurt me. I have learned a lot in the jail," she added.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

More than six years after she was arrested for allegedly murdering her daughter Sheena (24) in April 2012, the Supreme Court on Wednesday granted bail to Mukerjea (50), and directed the trial court to finalize bail conditions.

Special judge for CBI cases V C Barde on Thursday asked Mukerjea to furnish a surety (guarantor) for Rs 2 lakh within two weeks. She can be released in the meantime as soon as she submits a provisional cash bond for the same amount, the judge said in the order.

Mukerjea must surrender her passport before the special court and not leave India without the court's permission, the judge said in the order.

The court also directed Mukerjea not to contact any of the witnesses in the case or tamper with evidence. She must attend the trial and not seek any adjournments, it said.

"If there is any breach of the above conditions, the prosecution shall be at liberty to apply for cancellation of bail," judge Barde said in his order.

"The accused is ready to furnish cash bail provisionally. She may be released on bail upon furnishing the cash bail bond," the order said.

Indrani is accused of murdering her daughter Sheena (24) in April 2012 with the help of her then driver Shyamvar Rai and former husband Sanjeev Khanna.

While granting her bail, the apex court observed that Mukerjea was in prison for a long period and the trial was not likely to get over soon.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, May 20, 2022, 05:43 PM IST