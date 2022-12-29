e-Paper Get App
IndiGo 'investigating' viral video of its baggage handlers throwing musical instruments

IndiGo airlines is being slammed on social media after a video of its baggage handlers throwing musical instruments into a luggage carrier went viral on Thursday.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, December 29, 2022, 08:11 PM IST
article-image
IndiGo Airlines has launched an investigation into the viral video of its baggage handlers throwing musical instruments into a luggage carrier, that was posted by an Indian singer on Thursday.

Sufi singer Bismil brought the incident to light when he made the post public on his Instagram account. The clip shows IndiGo baggage staff throwing musical instruments into a luggage carrier.

The low-cost airline claims that no damage was reported to the baggage.

They added the video does not represent the high standards that IndiGo sets for its baggage handling services.

The video quickly went viral on social media as other musicians joined Bismil in slamming IndiGo airlines, which has been in the news for all the wrong reasons over the past few days.

Second incident in a week

This is the second incident within a week that IndiGo has been in the news for after the a video of an air hostess having a heated exchange with a passenger went viral on social media on December 23.

An argument broke out regarding the meals served on board after which the air hostess tried to reason with the passenger and requested him to speak politely with the crew.

As he continued to yell, and screamed at the air hostess, saying, “Shut up,” she asked him to mind his tone and refrain from speaking to the crew in such a manner.

“Why are you yelling,” the passenger questioned as she answered back, “Because you are yelling at us! You are pointing finger at me and yelling at me.

"My crew is crying because of you. Please try to understand, there is a cart and counted meals are uplifted (on the plane). We can only serve what your boardingI am an employee, I am not your servant."

