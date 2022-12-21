WATCH VIDEO: 'I am not your servant' IndiGo flight attendant gets into heated argument with passenger | Twitter video grab

New Delhi: A video of a heated argument between an IndiGo flight attendant and a passenger reportedly from IndiGo's Istanbul-Delhi flight has gone viral on social media.

The angry flight attendant who looks very pissed at a flyer is seen serving refreshments when the man in the argument probably asked for something he has not opted for in his choice of meal. The attendant explains that there are counted meals uplifted in the flight and she can only provide him with what his boarding pass says. Although in the video the flight attendant can be heard shouting first, she goes on to tell that the man yelled at her colleague first and that she cried because of his rude behaviour.

The heated argument takes an ugly turn with the passenger shouting at her telling her to 'shut up'. She tells him that she is an employee of the airline and not his servant. "I am listening to you sir with all due respect but you have to respect the crew as well," the attendant says.

Watch video here:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)