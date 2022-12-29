'Disrespectful & shameful': IndiGo staff caught on camera throwing musical instruments into carrier. Watch

IndiGo airlines in the news for the wrong reason once again after a sufi singer uploaded a video of its baggage staff's rough handling of musical instruments before loading them on the plane.

Popular singer Bismil has posted a video in which the staff can be seen throwing his musical instruments into a carrier.

"This is exactly how indigo treat our instruments ! Indigo !! You need to respect our instruments," Bismil wrote on Instagram.

The post has already garnered over 16,000 views in four hours with other musicians also slamming IndiGo for the way he handle luggage, especially fragile items.

"Disrespectful and shameful," musician Ghulam Hasan Khan wrote on the post while Indian Idol 10 finalist Vibhor Parashar also slammed IndiGo by saying, "Intolerable."

'Not your servant' row

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The low-cost airline was in the news last week when a video of an air hostess having a heated exchange with a passenger went viral on social media.

An argument broke out regarding the meals served on board after which the air hostess tried to reason with the passenger and requested him to speak politely with the crew.

As he continued to yell, and screamed at the air hostess, saying, “Shut up,” she asked him to mind his tone and refrain from speaking to the crew in such a manner.

“Why are you yelling,” the passenger questioned as she answered back, “Because you are yelling at us! You are pointing finger at me and yelling at me.

"My crew is crying because of you. Please try to understand, there is a cart and counted meals are uplifted (on the plane). We can only serve what your boardingI am an employee, I am not your servant.”