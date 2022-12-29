Bangkok-India fist fight on flight: Here's the reason why the scuffle broke mid-air |

New Delhi: Soon after an enquiry was launched on Thursday over the viral fight video of Thai airline Bangkok-India flight, the airlines company has come up with a statement.

According to a report in NDTV, fight on the Bangkok-India flight started after passenger refused to follow crew's safety instructions, said Thai airline.

A video of an ugly fight between passengers on a Thai Smile Airways flight went viral on social media on Wednesday.

The video showed two male passengers having a heated argument, which eventually broke into a full-blown fight.

Soon after the video went viral, the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) issued a statement taking note of the incident and stating that the required actions would be taken.

Soon after the video went viral, the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) issued a statement taking note of the incident and stating that the required actions would be taken.

"We've taken cognizance of the viral video which is showing a fight between passengers on a Thai Airways flight to Kolkata. Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) has sought a detailed report from the concerned authority. Further action is to be taken," said Zulfiquar Hasan, DG BCAS.