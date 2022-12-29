'THAI Smile Airways feels sorry' after in-flight brawl video of Indian passengers goes viral

Admin

The Thai Smile Airways on Thursday issued an apology on social media after a video of several Indian passengers fighting inside a Kolkata-bound flight from Bangkok went viral Wednesday night.

A twitter handle with the name Thai Smile India tweeted out an apology and assured that the "incident has been taken care of" after the news broke and became a massive issue in India.

"THAI Smile Airways feels sorry for this. We reaffirm that the incident has been taken care of as we followed the flight safety procedures in accordance with international standards.

"Our flight crews have already provided support to the persons affected by an incident," Thai Smile India tweeted from an unverified account.

What happened on the Bangkok-Kolkata flight

The video shows two male passengers having a heated argument, which eventually breaks into a full-blown fight involving other flyers as well.

Soon after the video went viral, the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) issued a statement taking note of the incident and stating that the required actions would be taken.

What led to the fight

According to a report in NDTV, fight on the Bangkok-India flight started after passenger refused to follow crew's safety instructions, said Thai airline.

The flight crew requested all passengers to get their seats in upright position before takeoff, to which a passenger refused to do so complaining about his back ache stated the enquiry report of the airline.

The video shows several passengers ganging up to thrash the passenger who had refused to adjust his seat. The passenger does not hit back and is seen trying to defend himself as the crew and others on the flight try to stop the assault.